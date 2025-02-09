Animals at Ingham County Animal Shelter predict the Super Bowl LIX winner

For the third year in a row, FOX 47 headed to the Ingham County Animal Shelter to see what the animals are thinking about Super Bowl predictions.

Watch the (CUTEST) video to see who the animals think will win the Super Bowl.

Animals at the Ingham County Animal Shelter made predictions on who they think will win the Super Bowl. Will they be right?

Dogs:



Chickpea, Chiefs

Butterbean, Eagles

Keely, Chiefs

Bubly, Chiefs

Cats:

Kiwi, Eagles

Parsnip, Eagles

Leek, Chiefs

They think the Chiefs will win! Will they be correct?You can find the animals shown for adoption here.

