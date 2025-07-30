MASON, Mich — The Ingham County Fair in Mason is creating an inclusive environment with a special "Sensory Day" that transforms the typically noisy, bright fairgrounds into a calm space for those with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory Day features reduced noise, no flashing lights, and a judgment-free environment for families with children who have sensory processing conditions.

The Blatnik family, whose son Dominick has autism and epilepsy, says events like this are crucial as there aren't many large-scale sensory-friendly activities available.

Fair officials have committed to continuing the sensory-friendly hours in future years as part of their mission to make the fair accessible to everyone.

WATCH: Ingham County Fair creates inclusive experience with special sensory day

"An hour with no judgment": Ingham County Fair creates inclusive sensory day

Usually at the fair there are flashing lights, loud noises, and well, most likely people screaming from rides.

But not Wednesday. The Ingham County Fair was quiet, peaceful. And that was the goal.

"It's like an hour with no judgment," said Cathy Blatnik.

The Blatnik family is talking about what's called Sensory Day, a day they can take their son Dominick to the Ingham County Fair.

"Dominick's main diagnosis is Autism and Epilepsy," Blatnik said.

Cathy Blatnik is treasurer of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association. She tells me that there's not many big events that have sensory friendly hours.

"He has to go to sensory events otherwise he could have a seizure," Blatnik said.

Blatnik says collaborating with the fairgrounds events director, Lindsey McKeever, is what has made this possible on Wednesday, not only for her son, but for more children across our neighborhoods.

"They've done it three times, but we were only able to go the first year and then this year," Blatnik said.

McKeever and I talked about why they started doing it and she said they ultimately wanted everyone to be able to enjoy the fair.

"It's at our core to be inclusive to everyone. We want everyone to come and feel welcome, and this is just one small thing we can do to make that happen," McKeever said.

McKeever says this is far from a one-year event.

When asked if this will be something that will continue for years to come, McKeever enthusiastically responded, "Yes!"

As the Blatniks walk around the fair, Cathy tells me that it's her mission to make more events sensory friendly.... but in the meantime Dominick is here to enjoy all the fair has to offer, including the food!

When asked about his favorite fair food, Dominick replied, "Popcorn, pizza, pizza? Yeah, pizza."

The Ingham County Fair will continue in Mason until August 2nd. You can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

