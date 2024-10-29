All things absentee; Local officials say it's crucial to drop off your absentee ballot in the correct dropbox

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says voters often make mistakes.

Dropping off an absentee ballot in person is recommended now that the election is next week.

Video shows neighbors talking about the importance of following instructions when it comes to voting.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you’ve received an absentee ballot for next week’s election, you’ll want to make sure you know where to drop it off. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum shared a common issue affecting voters across Mid-Michigan.

"I decided to take advantage of early voting," said Joy Gleason.

She says she’s grateful for the options Michigan provides, including absentee and early voting.

"I could put my ballot in the tabulator and feel secure that my vote is actually counted."

For many neighbors voting absentee, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says there's been confusion about where to drop off ballots.

"If you have your ballot and you’re nowhere near your local clerk where that absentee ballot came from, mailbox, not dropbox," said Byrum.

Byrum says some residents in Mid-Michigan mistakenly placed their ballots in a dropbox in a different city than their own.

"This is a common mistake that voters make."

Byrum explained that when an absentee ballot is submitted to the wrong city’s dropbox, the clerk must mail it to the correct city. With the election next week, this delay could mean it won’t arrive in time to be counted.

"Put it in their dropbox, hand it to the clerk at their office, or take it to their early vote site."

For Gleason, she knows how crucial this is.

"In order to have your vote, which is your voice, heard, you have to follow instructions."

To find more information, check out the voter guide at fox47news.com. In Mason, Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

