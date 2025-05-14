Ahead of Memorial Day, Ingham County hosts Real ID pop-up event

MASON, Mich — Residents lined up at the Ingham County Courthouse on Wednesday to obtain their Real ID ahead of the upcoming federal requirement for air travel.



One neighbor tells me that although he got a new ID recently, it wasn't a Real ID.

Ingham County hosts a successful Real ID pop-up event on Wednesday afternoon.

Video shows neighbors heading to Mason to obtain a Real ID.

With Memorial Day approaching and summer travel season beginning, many Michigan residents are ensuring they have proper identification before the deadline.

"I have a vacation coming up and I can't do the six-week waiting period," one resident said.

The pop-up event was designed to streamline the process for obtaining a federally compliant identification.

"I'm heading to New York and then going to Saudi Arabia," another resident said.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum explained that the county partnered with the state to create a convenient one-stop shop for residents.

"With partnership of the clerk's office that has most birth records and marriage licenses to speed that process up when it comes to the intake," Byrum said.

Real IDs can be identified by the star in the top right corner of state-issued identification cards. Without this updated ID, residents won't be able to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities after the requirement takes effect.

Residents emphasized the importance of checking identification requirements before traveling.

"They should double-check, if not make sure you have your passport if you're flying," a resident said.

The event proved so successful that county officials are considering hosting similar pop-ups in the future.

"This has been such a successful endeavor that I am going to look at additional opportunities," Byrum said.

You can find more information on how to obtain a Real ID by clicking here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

