After one council member's resignation, Mason City Council takes the next step in filling the vacancy

Neighbors share their hopes for a new council member.

The temporary seat will last for three months, as it was too late to add another name to the ballot for the November election.

Video shows council discussing the next step of filling the vacancy.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new city leader, here at City Hall. After a councilwoman’s resignation, someone new is set to fill her seat. I’m asking neighbors how they hope a new person will help the city.

"I'm just looking for someone who listens to us and takes our concerns to council."

Neighbor Stephanie Martin wants to connect with the future council member.

"Someone that we can have a conversation with."

"Somebody you can approach when you see them outside, you can call them up, ask them to get coffee, and say, 'Hey, I have a few concerns.'"

After former council member Rita Vogel resigned, neighbors had several weeks to apply for the vacant seat.

"I hope they come in and just do a good job."

Now, the council has to decide between two final candidates.

"Both applicants are already participants in city commissions, so they have a feel for city government."

On Monday, the council announced the candidates will be interviewed ahead of next week’s meeting.

The council will then announce who is chosen to serve until the end of the current term, which ends in January.

"They are temporary for three months."

And for Martin, she hopes whoever fills the seat will encourage neighbors to attend meetings regularly.

"I'm hoping that it's indicative of what’s to come here in Mason and that more people will start showing up to city council meetings."

I’ll keep you up to date with who the council selects at the meeting on Monday starting at 7:30 PM.

