After Mason's public hearing last week, city council talks what's next for parks

On the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting, plans on what's next for parks in Mason.

Local officials share their thoughts.

Video shows neighbors in Mason sharing how they felt about the decision and their hopes for what is coming.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The controversial future of Mason parks is one step closer to resolution, where neighbors tell me why this was crucial.

"I live next door to Bond Park," said Garrison.

Neighbor Doris Garrison was one of dozens of neighbors who attended a planning commission meeting last week.

"Bond Park is a very important part of our community."

"To hear public input on a proposal to amend our master plan, to remove our parks from the master plan," said Mason Mayor Russ Whipple.

The planning commission ultimately decided to deny passing the amendment to the council, which means the parks will stay in the city's master plan. That means that they can't sell any portion of the park.

"It was a very good meeting, a great example of how small-town government is supposed to work," said Whipple.

Tuesday night, Garrison, along with other neighbors, gathered to share their thoughts on a new resolution.

"If you need to build something, build it on vacant land, but we need our parks," said Garrison.

The resolution gives direction to staff, including to remove references in the city's master plan to selling a portion of Bond Park.

"It does sound like the voices of the people were heard, and they were going to take them into consideration," said Shawn Sodman.

The council passed the resolution with a 6-0 vote.

"Resolution 2024-35 is approved 6-0."

It's safe to say that Bond Park isn't going anywhere.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook