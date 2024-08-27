After Council member Rita Vogel resigned, what's next for filling her seat?

Mayor Russell Whipple shares what is on the agenda for Monday's special meeting.

Council gathers to figure out who is filling Vogel's seat.

Video shows information regarding former Council Member Vogel's resignation and what's next for the city.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday night, neighbors gathered at the Mason City Council meeting.

"The main purpose of this meeting is to approve the process for picking a person to fill that seat for the rest of the calendar year," said Mayor Russ Whipple.

This comes less than a week after former City Councilwoman Rita Vogel suddenly resigned from the board.

"It was just, I had no other options," said Rita Vogel.

Also on the agenda, a resolution to condemn what council says was Vogel's inappropriate behavior.

"The city council recognizes that lines have been crossed, it's unacceptable behavior, and we want to put a stop to it," said Whipple.

Last week, Vogel allegedly took to Facebook and posted a meme suggesting Mason Mayor Russ Whipple is having an affair with City Manager Deborah Stuart. Stuart and Whipple's wife both spoke out in support of the resolution Monday night.

"She suggested that my husband and City Manager Deborah Stuart were having an inappropriate relationship," said Judy Whipple.

"Only you can set the norms of what is appropriate or what will be appropriate moving forward," said Deborah Stuart.

I spoke to Vogel via Zoom this afternoon before the meeting. She said,

"What a tremendous waste of staff time and resources."

"I have the right to criticize the government, to be critical of government, especially in the government."

Vogel had served on City Council for 8 years before resigning last week over what she said was a lack of compassion by city leaders after she requested time off to take care of her ailing mother in Hawaii.

"I initially asked for an excused absence of two meetings."

According to Mason City Council meeting minutes, Vogel has missed six meetings since January. According to Whipple, Vogel would have missed four consecutive meetings during July and August, which would have violated the city's charter. If a council member misses four consecutive meetings, their seat is automatically vacated.

Council passed the resolution with a 5-1 vote.

Vogel's name will remain on the ballot for the November 5th election, and she tells me she's not suspending her campaign.

In the meantime, anyone who wants to fill the vacant seat until then has until September 5th to submit an application.

The council plans to fill the seat at their September 16 meeting.

