After a Car Chase Wednesday morning, local officials discuss protocols

Ingham County Sheriff Wriggelsworth shares what protocols they take when car chases across city lines occur.

A press release provided by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the suspect vehicle was totaled.

Video shows where the chase ended in Delhi Township.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after a multi-city car chase started Wednesday morning, beginning in Bath Township and ending in Delhi Township. Local officials explain the protocols for situations where a suspect is crossing county or city lines.

"I think we have 2300 reckless driving complaints into the 911 center so far this year," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

According to Wriggelsworth, a 17-year-old girl from Tuscola County allegedly led a Bath Township police officer on a chase down US-127 to the Dunkle Road exit, where the officer lost sight of the car.

"Then we just happened to see it coming off the highway into Mason."

Wriggelsworth says a Mason police officer saw the car pull into a gas station parking lot on Cedar Street in Mason.

"Unfortunately, they didn't want to stop. The pursuit went up Cedar St. They ultimately couldn't negotiate the roundabout and crashed. We were able to take the two people into custody."

The driver and her 17-year-old passenger from Jackson County were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Everybody polices their community a little bit differently and has policies that dictate that."

Sheriff Wriggelsworth says how an Ingham County deputy ends a pursuit depends on the deputy's decision; they evaluate the time of day and if they know the suspect.

"All of those things have to factor into when we pursue, how long we pursue, and then when we terminate a pursuit."

But, Wriggelsworth says they terminate almost all of them. He also says when crossing county or city lines, whoever started the pursuit can continue to do so if they choose to.

"When we initiate a pursuit, we're going to continue it even if it goes into another jurisdiction or another county."

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, the female driver is being charged as a juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing and eluding. The male passenger was given a ticket for alcohol and drug charges.

