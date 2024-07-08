Absentee Ballot safety in Ingham County before August Primary

Over 53,000 Absentee Ballots have been sent out in Ingham County since Monday according to the Ingham County Clerk.

How you can keep your vote safe after mail theft in our neighborhoods.

Video shows what you can do if you believe you have had a ballot stolen.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Two people in our neighborhoods are facing mail theft charges and are accused of taking at least one absentee ballot.

Ahead of a busy election season in our neighborhoods, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum shares how to keep your vote safe.

"It's not too late for people to request absentee ballots," said Barb Byrum.

Byrum says more than 53,000 ballots have been mailed out to voters in the county.

"Absentee ballots must be requested before the Monday before the Tuesday election," she said.

"Voters who have their absentee ballots may take that absentee ballot to their early vote site or to their polling location on election day."

Byrum says you can also mail it back, put it in a drop box, or take it to the clerk's office.

But like everything in politics, not everyone agrees. One local official argues that drop boxes aren't the safest method.

"We have to pay attention that they're not being stuffed, or people are taking ballots out of them," said Norm Shinkle.

Republican Norm Shinkle is a former member of Michigan's Board of State Canvassers and someone who questioned election security in the 2020 presidential race.

He says the safest method of dropping off an absentee ballot is at your clerk's office directly.

"If somebody stole it, I want it canceled and I want to vote again, and they'll let you do it," Shinkle said.

Byrum says if neighbors have issues or believe their absentee ballot was stolen, they should contact their local clerk to obtain a new ballot.

