MASON, Mich — A year of community stories: Diaper bank funding, highway improvements and service club growth in mid-Michigan

As 2024 comes to a close, I've been reflecting on the stories that shaped our mid-Michigan communities this year. From funding challenges to infrastructure victories, here are three stories that stood out most.

WATCH BELOW: A year of community stories: Diaper bank funding, highway improvements and service club growth

A year of community stories: Diaper bank funding, highway improvements and service club growth

Diaper banks secure state funding after crisis

Back in January, I reported that diaper banks across our neighborhoods had run out of funding. I learned this from Linda Karl, who ran the Capital Area Diaper Bank, which operated out of the Fretail Store at the Lansing Mall.

With continued coverage and help from our state capitol reporter Alonna Johnson, we were able to secure $4 million in state funding for diaper banks.

I spoke with Karl this week and unfortunately, since the Fretail Store closed, so did the diaper bank.

"As of now they are still looking for a space to open back up," Karl said.

US-127 construction project reaches completion

This year I took you along US-127 and kept you updated on which roads were closed and when. Last year, the Michigan Department of Transportation focused on rebuilding the northbound lanes. This year, attention turned southbound.

I caught up with Aaron Jenkins with MDOT and he says everything is officially done.

"No more added time on the highway," Jenkins said.

Mason service clubs see membership rebound

Back in January, I told you neighbors in Mason said service club membership had declined over the last decade for a variety of reasons. One being that people just don't have enough time in their day-to-day life.

I checked in with my Rotary Club in Mason and found out that membership is up.

They are even getting service back into schools. Mason Rotary has started a Rotaract Club at Mason High School and 19 students have joined so far.

It's been quite the year in my neighborhood and around mid-Michigan. But it wouldn't have been possible without each one of you, whose stories I get to tell. I can't wait to keep telling your stories into the new year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.