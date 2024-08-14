A new educational program for inmates at the Ingham County Jail; Setting inmates up for success when released

Ingham County Jail program director says what this will do for current Inmates.

Lansing Community College offered the jail a program that the inmates can choose to continue when they get released.

Video shows what the new program offered is and what the classrooms at the Ingham County Jail look like.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Local leaders are teaming up with Lansing Community College to help create jobs in an emerging electric field.

"We've gotten a lot of programs off the ground," said Education Coordinator Director Samuel Krease.

Leaders at the Ingham County Jail are adding a new program for their inmates.

"Electric vehicles, it's a growing market," said Krease.

A partnership with Lansing Community College to bring a self-paced course within the jail.

"Inmates is one of the populations we have always been interested in assisting," said LCC Director of Job Training Lee Gardner.

The electric industry is expected to bring more jobs to our neighborhoods in the coming years.

"We have thousands and thousands of jobs coming to our area," said Gardner.

Now it will also help give inmates a chance at success once they get out. More than 100 inmates are already enrolled in the program that will go through December. If inmates don't complete the course in time, they can complete it once they get out.

"They get the CLA Certificate, they get certified logistics associate which is a certificate they can use for a wide range of factory jobs," said Krease.

Ultimately, Gardner says inmates are one of the populations they might not always consider but everyone should have a chance at success.

"They're no different from anybody else and they really have a great opportunity with this program," said Gardner.

The program will continue each year until 2026.

