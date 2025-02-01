A Mason father and therapist believes bullying needs more attention

A post on social media sparked conversations about bullying.

It is important to note the difference between bullying and conflict.

Video shows a therapist and father of two breaking down bullying.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After a social media post, a conversation sparked about bullying in my neighborhood.

"We hear things all the time, especially in this profession," said Ian Shafer.

Shafer is a therapist. He’s also a father of two Mason students.

"Out in Mason, out in Lansing, out in Okemos—it's no different."

Shafer tells me he sees a widespread bullying issue, especially after noticing a conversation on Facebook Friday morning. That same morning, he woke up to an email from the district.

That email stated that a Facebook post in a Mason group was perceived as a threat. However, police spoke to the person who posted it, and they confirmed that it was not intended as a threat.

The superintendent wrote in the email that there was no safety threat against any student or staff at school.

It all made Shafer think, "This is an epidemic, and it's not getting better."

One important thing to note is that bullying is repetitive, negative behavior from someone exerting power over someone else. Other scenarios may seem similar but are actually classified as conflict. Regardless, he urges parents to report any concerns to the school.

"If our kids are coming home and saying, ‘Hey, someone is bullying me, picking on me, or whatever it is,’ go to the school. Go directly to the school. Don’t sit and wait," he said.

From a professional standpoint, Shafer believes that if a child is a bully at school, it often stems from what’s happening in their own home. And he has some advice.

"I think the less we look at the differences between us, maybe we'll see the similarities—and the less we will have to fight each other."

Resources available from the school district will be discussed in a future story.

