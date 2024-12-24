A holiday surprise; Area 8 Special Olympics gets new trailer after theft

In May a trailer containing equipment for special olympics was stolen.

Local law enforcement say they weren't able to recover it.

Video shows a brand new trailer.

Back in May, a trailer was stolen from the Area 8 Special Olympics.

"All of that equipment in that trailer is significant," said Val Susko.

Leaders at Special Olympics Area 8 say it was heartbreaking to find their trailer stolen earlier this year.

Law enforcement wasn't able to get it back.

"That's not unusual for enclosed trailers. There is a market for them," said Ingham County Deputy, Darin Southworth.

And the losses added up.

"It also had all the bocce ball court material in it that was stolen, which is the most valuable of things because they help facilitate the events for Special Olympics," said Southworth.

He says that a month after it was stolen, Area 8 had a tournament where they needed the supplies.

That's where the community stepped up to donate.

"We had some great donors put together materials to replicate," Southworth said.

From there, the organization turned to the community for help once again, this time in hopes of getting a new trailer.

"It was amazing. We had so many donations; we even had people from out of state," said Susko.

And months later, thanks to neighbors, they have a new one, right here.

"Our athletes will be tickled."

And this holiday season, they are thanking their neighbors who made it possible.

"I am so grateful for the support. The endless support, Sarah, has just been amazing."

