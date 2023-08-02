3 events you didn't know were happening at the Ingham County Fair

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Fair is in full swing, and here are some of the events you may not have known were happening!

Swifties step right up for the Taylor Swift Experience. On Aug. 3, Kanin Wren will playing all of Tay-Tay's greatest hits, and this one's just $20.

Next stop, SJO motor cross racing! Gear up to see your favorite racers fly through Mason Aug. 5.

Fun, food and furry friends is next with the Ingham County Junior Livestock Association hosting their small animal auction Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.

Come down to the Ingham County Fairgrounds to check out all of the events the Ingham County Fair has to offer!

