21-year-old DeWitt man killed in crash near Leslie

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year old DeWitt man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Leslie Township

The crash occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 127 near Covert Road.

The victim was traveling south on U.S. 127 when his vehicle left the west side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8231

