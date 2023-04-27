2 new salons pop up in Leslie after the closing of Red's Hair Salon and Spa

LESLIE, Mich. — When you hop off Exit 56 into Leslie, you're greeted by an empty grocery store, but as you head into town, you'll find a lot of beauty and beauty parlors.

In a town of less than 2,000 residents, there are five beauty salons in downtown Leslie alone.

The latest additions are The Hive Salon and MOOD Salon and Spa. They bore roots after the closing of Red’s Hair Salon and Spa. Rachael Adaway and Taylor Schavey both worked at Red’s before opening their respective salons.

The former Red’s location is now home to MOOD, owned by Adaway.

“We're almost in a rebuilding phase, because it closed, and we completely opened new. We didn't take over or anything, we kind of did our own thing. So, the difference is though we're focusing on a whole body type healing situation," said Adaway.

Taylor Schavey is the owner of The Hive.

“There was a group of girls that we all worked with, one of them ended up taking over the space renaming it kind of turning it into her own salon. I had the opportunity to buy this space at an auction last August,” said Schavey

And although the salons have different focuses, they still work together, bringing new faces to Leslie, including MOOD salon customer Jasmine Carr.

“I always have a good laugh when I come in, they're very kind, and they've got amazing products, and I love my results every time,” said Carr.

Both the salons have been open for about two months and are signs of new life in Leslie. Revitalizing the downtown area and creating a social atmosphere has been a big focus for keeping the town alive and foot traffic between local businesses helps bring the town together.

“They see Boss, they see Crossroads, and they see the businesses that are local to here, and they want to support those businesses as well,” said Schavey.

You can call The Hive or MOOD salon to book an appointment.

