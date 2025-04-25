1 hospitalized following Thursday evening crash in Aurelius Township

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich — A man has been hospitalized following a crash in Aurelius Township.

That's according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

They say they responded to the area of Waverly and Columbia road Thursday evening for a crash.

We're told a 66-year-old man from Lansing was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a pickup truck.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Anyone with more information about the crash is being asked to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8212.

