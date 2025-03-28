$1.3 million roundabout project at busy intersection

Video shows details about a roundabout project in Mason with mixed feelings.

The Ingham County Road Department finds roundabouts reduce crash rates at busy intersections, so they plan to add another in Aurelius Township this Summer.



Last month, we showed how a roundabout at Hagadorn and Sandhill roads in Mason has made for a safer intersection for our neighbors. Now, the Ingham County Road Department says they want to do the same for other busy roads.

"I think it's gonna be a big advantage for the whole community," says John Hayden. He's lived on the corner of Columbia and Eifert roads in Mason for the last 28 years.

"I've seen fatalities out here, quite a few, and I think the purpose of the roundabout is just to slow people down," says Hayden.

According to an assessment by the Ingham County Road Department, they've seen 11 crashes at this intersection from 2016-2020.

These numbers sparked the department's interest in a $1.3 million project to tackle the issue.

And according to the department's research, a roundabout is the safest option.

"Putting a roundabout at the intersection will reduce the severity of the crashes substantially," says Kelly Jones with the Ingham County Road Department.

Construction of the roundabout begins April 14 and is expected to last until mid-July.

