LEAP launches small town enhancement grant program

Posted at 7:01 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 19:01:02-05

LEAP has launched a small town enhancement program.

The programs funding is 100,000 dollars and seeks to provide targeted assistance to enhance public spaces.

This includes public parks , community gathering places, and historic main street areas.

The program is open to municipal governments, downtown development authorities, local development finance authorities, small business, and nonprofits.

Applications for the grant start February 22nd and the deadline for submissions is April 15th.

Award announcements will happen in early May.

For more information click here

