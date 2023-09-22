Zoerman's Zombies takes the term 'haunted house' to the next level

Zoerman's Zombies is a haunted 3D experience complete with animatronics, jump scares, and art.

Located next to ART 634, the attraction is in an abandoned building once used for prison labor, where historic deplorable conditions have some believing the building is haunted.

The experience is open from 8-11:30pm Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of September, and will have expanded hours in October. Children are welcome to tour at 6pm during "no scare" time.

Grab your 3D glasses and get ready for one of the top haunted house attractions to come to mid Michigan.

Zoerman's Zombies featured live actors who are ready for jump scares, realistic, moving animatronics, and even impressive art painted by some of Jackson's Bright Walls artists.

Ray Phillips shares the history of the building, located directly next to ART 634. "This was built for the old prison for the wagon company, and they used prison labor in the buildings and... The history says they were beat to death. Conditions were deplorable, so the building has been haunted, and has said to be haunted for quite some time."

After doing Zombie Woods for several years in Cement City, Phillips has moved his attraction to this haunted location for the second year in a row.

This haunted house experience includes stalagmite caves, clowns, prisoners, and other spooky creatures that often only make appearances in nightmares.

Though this attraction is full of jump scares and disturbing images, there is allocated "no scare" time starting at 6pm. After that, the real haunts begin at 8pm, and doors are open until 11:30pm. In October, Zoerman's Zombies will have expanded hours.

