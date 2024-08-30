"Your vote matters." Jackson area leaders discuss the importance of registering to vote

Video shows a voter education event hosted by City Councilwoman Arlene Robinson, Senator Sue Shink, and Dianne Washington in the YPOP Garden on Jackson's south side.

County Clerk, Cierra Sowle, shares how accessible voting had become.

Register to vote here.

At a time where the November election is creeping up quickly, some are taking time now to get registered. "I moved back to Michigan recently, and I said, 'I've got to do it.'" Kmaia Couch was at a voter education event in the Young People of Purpose (YPOP) Garden, in Jackson. According to Couch, registering to vote was much easier than she thought it would be. "I thought I would fill out a lot of paperwork today, but I didn't have to!"

Pam Schultz, with the Jackson Area League of Women Voters, talked about the impact each vote can have. "Elections are won and lost by one vote. You wouldn't want yours to be that one. This is your opinion. This is your chance to have your say about the direction of your city, your township, your county, (and/or) your country is going in."

"Your vote matters," says Senator Sue Shink. "Some of those races are decided by a few votes, even. I know people who have won or lost by a single vote, and it can make a huge difference." County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Cierra Sowle, says voting is easier than ever. "Accessibility has increased significantly over the the past few years with early voting. For statewide and federal elections, voting is available nine days."

Neighbors can register to vote:



On the Secretary of State's website

By mail (Deadline October 21)

In-person at a local or county clerk's office

Early voting locations and information can be found on your county clerk's or the Secretary of State's website.

Pre-registration is now available for neighbors, starting at the age of 16.

According to local leaders, it's more important than ever to make sure your vote counts. Sowle says, "As you may have seen in our last election, some of our local elections can be very close. Every vote does matter. It's very important."

Neighbors like Couch are ready for her voice to be heard. She wants neighbors to know, "It's easy. Don't think it's a hassle. I thought it was, and it took me forever, but it only took me three minutes to do it today."

