Your child can get a phone call from Santa. Here's how.

JACKSON, Mich. — We're officially in the holiday season now, and kids in Jackson can get a phone call from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself!

Parents in Jackson can sign up their children to receive a personalized phone call from Santa Claus on Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5.

It's a free service. All you have to do is fill out an online registration form here. It's open to kids K-3rd grade.

