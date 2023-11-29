Watch Now
Your child can get a phone call from Santa. Here's how.

Jackson parents can register to have a custom phone call for their children from the man himself next week.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 21:14:40-05

JACKSON, Mich. — We're officially in the holiday season now, and kids in Jackson can get a phone call from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself!

Parents in Jackson can sign up their children to receive a personalized phone call from Santa Claus on Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 5.

It's a free service. All you have to do is fill out an online registration form here. It's open to kids K-3rd grade.

