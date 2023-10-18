You can join the Jackson Police Department. Here's how.

JACKSON, Mich. — If you're looking to protect and serve the city of Jackson, you're in luck. The Jackson City Police Department is looking for reserve officers.

Reserve officers can assist regular officers on duty, as well as with community community events like parades and fireworks.

You must have a concealed pistol license, or be able to get one. You can apply either in person at the police department, or online on the city's website.

