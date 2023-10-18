Watch Now
You can join the Jackson Police Department. Here's how.

The department is currently taking applicants for Reserve Officers.
Posted at 11:12 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 23:12:06-04

JACKSON, Mich. — If you're looking to protect and serve the city of Jackson, you're in luck. The Jackson City Police Department is looking for reserve officers.

Reserve officers can assist regular officers on duty, as well as with community community events like parades and fireworks.

You must have a concealed pistol license, or be able to get one. You can apply either in person at the police department, or online on the city's website.

