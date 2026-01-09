The State House Appropriations Committee's decision not to allow $645 million in unspent state grants to carry over into the new year threw a $4.5 million grant for the redevelopment of Jackson's Hayes Hotel into question.

Developer Collier Gibson halted work on the building in December, saying the project isn't viable without the $4.5 million grant.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel's opinion that the Committee's decision is unconstitutional allows work on the Hayes to resume, says City Manager Jonathan Greene.

Developer Collier Gibson confirmed that workers would be back on the job this month

When it comes to redeveloping Jackson's Hayes Hotel building, it's been stop and go.

City Manager Jonathan Greene says it's now "go" again: "Work at the Hayes Hotel has already started again."

Here's what's changed since work was stopped last month due to a decision in Lansing to withhold a state grant.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Work resumes on Jackson's Hayes building after last month's stoppage

"With the Attorney General's opinion, they are allowed to start these projects again," says Greene.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has deemed the State House Appropriations Committee's recent decision to stop $645 million in grants statewide unconstitutional.

One of the projects impacted: the Hayes Hotel and a $4.5 million state grant for its redevelopment.

Hayes developer Scott Gibson of Collier Gibson told me last month: "The $4.5 million are critical to the project being able to move forward." Gibson confirmed to me Thursday that work is being restarted.

"Hopefully, this delay does not cause any issues with further construction, and we can still get the first phase of that project done by the end of the year," says Greene.

Across the street at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, there's enthusiasm about the thought of a redeveloped Hayes and what it could do for this block of Michigan Avenue.

"I would love to see the whole street from all the way down on Blackstone all the way to where Consumers is — just have the whole street be filled in, vibrant — every building being used for something. I think that would be amazing," says Director of Operations Colleen Monahan.

Monahan thinks the possibility of a new nearby restaurant or lounge would be great for the Symphony:

"We have so many concerts Downtown every year — over 40 every year — and it would be nice to have a spot where people could grab dinner and then come right across the street for a show down at JSO."

Greene says the City is intent on seeing the project through.

"It's very important for the City of Jackson to see this building redeveloped. It's something that, until it is done, we will never stop."

SEE OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE FUNDING RESCISSION HERE AND MORE ABOUT THE HAYES HERE.



Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.