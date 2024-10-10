WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN: A Jackson nonprofit will surpass $100,000 in grant funding for female entrepreneurs

Video shows Alex Masten and Amanda Loveland sharing Michigan Tribe's mission to support local female-founded businesses.

This week, Michigan Tribe will surpass $100,000 in grant funding to female entrepreneurs.

One previous recipient, Kate Burns, Heart Flo Yoga, shares how Michigan Tribe helped her open her business.

Kate Burns has been a yoga instructor since 2013, and in 2020, she knew she wanted her own space. However, bringing dreams into a reality isn't always so simple. "Michigan Tribe was the reason we felt secure enough to open our business," says Burns.

Heart Flo Yoga

According to Forbes, just 4% of small business loans are given to women. 53% of women business owners say they have unmet financial needs.

Burns found help through the micro-grants provided by Michigan Tribe. Founder, Amanda Loveland, says, "We gave her a grant that allowed her to open that space, and she has been open ever since that day. Not only open, but grown significantly." "And employed people!" adds her sister, Alex Masten, the other half of Michigan Tribe.

Over the past five years, Masten and Loveland have been supporting female business owners in their neighborhood, through Michigan Tribe. Loveland explains, "We've given money to a lot of different businesses who started because of those funds making it possible, or just have been able to grow, sustain, employ, or change part of their business model because of a couple thousand dollars."

This week, they will surpass $100,000 invested in female-founded businesses. "A hundred percent of those dollars stay in Jackson County. They get reinvested back in Jackson County. Again, just another thing we're super proud to be able to be a part of, because this county and this community mean so much to us," says Masten.

According to Michigan Tribe, they have awarded funding to 43 businesses, which have created 24 jobs in the first four years, while also creating a support system for female entrepreneurs, like Burns. She says, "It feels really nice to have a community that feels the importance of your business and wants you to succeed and thrive."

Michigan Tribe will be celebrating this milestone on Friday at 5:30 at Lean Rocket Lab. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

Michigan Tribe's 5th Anniversary Celebration

