Witness to deadly Jackson County road rage incident speaks out

Michigan State Police (MSP) says one man is dead and another injured after a road rage incident in Concord.

Both had exited their vehicles and were involved in a physical altercation on the M-60 when a passing pickup truck hit them.

The deceased leaves behind a young daughter and girlfriend, who is speaking out and asking for help with funeral arrangements on gofundme.

Michigan State Police say a road rage incident in Concord ended in a fatality Friday evening.

"Just screaming and distraught — I can't believe what's before my eyes," recounts McKenzie Britton as she watched her boyfriend live some of the last moments of his life.

Britton says she was in the car with Keegan Vowels on Friday evening heading to Jackson to eat.

"We were on Main Road and Concord, and we were turning right," says Britton.

Michigan State Police say that's when an incident of road rage turned deadly. They say Vowels and the driver of a Jeep Cherokee exited their vehicles and were physically fighting on the roadway when a Westbound pickup truck hit them both.

Vowels did not survive his injuries.

"Paramedic, off-duty, is behind them, so that he comes running up, starts CPR…" recalles Britton.

Both men were transported to Henry Ford Hospital, where Vowels was pronounced dead…Britton's life now forever changed.

"I want everyone to know he was loved by his family, and his family loved him," says Britton. "He has a two-year-old daughter that has to go her whole life not knowing her father — and it’s just unfair.”

Here in the Village, neighbors shaking their heads…

"Road rage is one thing, but then to let it escalate...seemed really unnecessary — that's my reaction," said one.

A gofundme page to raise funds for Vowels' funeral arrangements can be found HERE.

