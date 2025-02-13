Winter storm mostly spares Jackson

Jackson seeing only light to moderate snow all evening long.

Winter weather seems to have hit hardest elsewhere.

Moderate snowfall leaves conditions on some Jackson roads slick but not unmanageable.

The winter storm that has slammed other parts of our state seems to have spared Jackson for the most part.

The snow has been steady since early evening, but not very strong. Snow slowly accumulating in our neighborhoods…making for slick, but not unmanageable conditions.

From pizza delivery drivers to those hanging out in the city after work, people carried on with their nights.

I ran into County Commissioner Phil Duckham at a neighborhood pub and asked him if he had any worries about making it home.

"None at all….I've got four-wheel drive," said Duckham.

Earlier this evening, I talked to EPM road crews heading out into the weather.

Snow plowers prepare for a long night

I asked driver Geno Perdue: what's the hardest part of a job like tonight's?

"Staying awake and stay warm," he said.

As I circled the City, crews seemed to be keeping up with the snowfall.

