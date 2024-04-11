Will this stolen kitten be able to be reunited with its new family?

Video shows Trixie the missing kitten and surveillance footage of the woman who took Trixie, earlier this week.

Lydia Sattler, Services Director, explained that the community has helped identify the woman who stole Trixie.

Sattler says that law enforcement is pursuing criminal charges.

Earlier this week, this Facebook post made neighbors erupt in anger over a kitten stolen from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

The kitten, Trixie, was the only kitten in its litter. She had just come back from foster care to receive shots and her spay. Not even two hours later, she was taken from the kennel she shared with her mother, Tara.

The woman, identified through surveillance, stuffed Trixie in her purse before speeding out the door.

Photo: Jackson County Animal Shelter

With how fast this cat-napping occurred, the shelter believes the action was premeditated. Sattler explained, "Unfortunately, our lobby was packed with people, and she was super fast."

However, Trixie was supposed to be going home with a new family. "They had already completed the adoption," said Sattler. "I know they were really disappointed. They had already invested into this kitten emotionally."

With the help of the community, they were able to identify a suspect. "We spoke to her and expressed that we really just wanted the kitten back and to make sure that the kitten was safe and continue care for this little girl."

Animal Control is currently working on getting Trixie back, and we'll let you know if she makes it back to the shelter, safe and sound.

