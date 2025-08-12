Will it take a new millage to relocate District Court in Hillsdale and where will it go?

HILLSDALE, Mich — Hillsdale County Commissioners are under pressure to relocate District Court 2B. But where will it go, how much will it cost…and will it take a new millage?

"We want a plan and a resolution as to the future of the District Court and where it will go." That's Judge Megan Stiverson addressing Hillsdale County Commissioners last month, promising a lawsuit if Commissioners don't specify where the Court will be moved. The Court is currently in a building that was sold to a private developer.

"There's standing room only in my courtroom during hearings," says Stiverson.

Commissioners' discussions about where to put the Court have centered on this building here at 25 Care Drive. County Mental Health Authority LifeWays is currently housed here.

At Tuesday's County Board meeting, Commissioner Doug Ingles proposed a resolution specifying "25 Care Drive" as the Court's future location. But County Commissioners were divided, and the resolution didn't pass.

Commission Chair Mark Wiley voted NO, even though he says 25 Care Drive is likely where the Court will end up.

"Until we have the discussion of do we present a millage, I can't support a final destination until I know how it's going to be paid for," he says.

It's a new millage Wiley suggests could pay for both the Court's relocation and a new county jail.

Ingles says more than $100,000-worth of plans are already in the works to overhaul 25 Care Drive:

"We're still going to move forward. You know, we have plans that are being drawn. We have money that's been spent, and there's no question that the intent is to move to 25 Care Drive with 2B District Court, and I'm confident that will happen."

