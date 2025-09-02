BROOKLYN, Mich — Some downtowns around Michigan are allowing customers to sip alcoholic beverages as they shop. Will Brooklyn become Jackson County's second "social district", where neighbors can carry alcoholic beverages around downtown?

WATCH THE VIDEO TO FIND OUT WHAT'S IN THE WORKS:

Will Brooklyn be Jackson County's second "social district"?

A proposal to the Brooklyn Village Council to let people walk around downtown with alcoholic beverages is on the table.

"I think it'd be a really good idea for the whole area…" says Jeff Perry.

It's not like there's a lot of bars down here for hopping. If we don't count the American Legion, which is a private club, there are basically two: Atlas and Shady's Tap Room, where Jeff Perry works.

Perry says the idea is to let people meander with their drinks. I ask him whether he thinks it'd be good for business.

"Oh, yeah. People would definitely be spending more money everywhere if we had a social district. They'd be going into random shops, checking everything out more, I think there'd be way more people around downtown," says Perry.

I'm told by Village officials that the social district has been proposed to the Village Council, and the Village Corridor Improvement Authority is currently working on the details.

The only social district right now in Jackson County is in the City of Jackson.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.