Why you don't want to wait 'til Sunday to clear walkways and driveways

JACKSON, Mich — If your walkway or driveway needs clearing, better get it done Friday or Saturday, because it may get much more difficult starting Sunday. I talked to our very own meteorologist Jake DeRees about why you shouldn't wait.

"Salt helps melt our snow, but it's usually around the 20°F threshold. Anything below that is where it becomes less effective," says DeRees.

And that is where DeRees says temperatures are headed.

"By the time we start a brand new week, temperatures are going to be dropping into the teens, and that means salt is going to Become less effective," says DeRees.

So if you don't want to get stuck doing a lot of slipping and scraping...

"Friday and Saturday are the best days to get salt out on your driveway, sidewalks, anything that needs to be cleared....After Sunday, salt is going to become less effective and almost near impossible," says DeRees.

