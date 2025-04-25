Why Hillsdale's Mayor Pro Tem won't run for Mayor

Hillsdale Mayor Pro Tem Joshua Paladino explains why he won't seek the Mayor's office this fall.

Four candidates have entered the race.

An August primary will narrow the field to the top two.

WATCH THE VIDEO for a brief interview with Paladino.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Mayor Pro Tem Joshua Paladino recently announced he will not seek the Mayorship in the upcoming election, though he intends to remain on City Council. I caught up with him Friday and asked him what motivated his decision.

The mayor cited several reasons — the first being the time commitment of campaigning...time Paladino says he'd rather spend with family.

But there was another reason, the gets closer to the heart of the city's government.

"Just the way that the government is structured, with the divided executive of, you know, the Mayor, and the Manager, and the Police Chief — it's hard to locate responsibility, and that has led to, I think, some confusion about the structure of government here, and I really want to focus on working that out."

Four candidates will now seek the mayorship: Ward 3 Councilman Matthew Bentley, former Election Commission member Cathy Kelemen, former Mayor Scott Sessions, and Ward 4 Councilman Robert Socha. A primary in August will narrow that list down to the top two.

