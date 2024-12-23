Who's stealing Christmas in Downtown Jackson?

Neighbors are noticing Downtown Jackson's not as merry and bright as in previous years.

The City says unknown vandals are damaging and disabling Christmas lights in Downtown Jackson.

The aging lights are also due to be replaced.

What's the plan to bring back the cheer in 2025?

WATCH THE VIDEO for comments from Downtown businesses and City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick.



"Holiday lights — everybody is so frustrated with." — Jennifer Spencer, Owner, Jackson Candle Company

"Used to be on light posts, the trees…just more decorations." — Justin Shuberg, Manager, Walt's Health Foods

Neighbors here in Jackson are saying Christmas isn't as merry and bright as it used to be. I'm looking into why…and the plan to bring back the cheer next year.

"Yeah, doing the Christmas lights in Downtown Jackson has been a struggle this year," says Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson Aaron Dimick. "We've faced more vandalism than we've ever seen before."

Seems some local grinches are literally stealing Christmas in Downtown Jackson.

"This holiday season there's been an issue with people stealing extension cords, slashing lights, and damaging electrical boxes," he says.

Indeed, we strolled down Michigan Avenue and noticed several missing cords — as well as how easy it would be to take them.

Dimick says the City has patched and replaced what it could. At night, the lights are on — but a bit dim and spotty.

"We have noticed they are down….I'd say definitely less of them. Probably by 50%, if not more," says Justin Shuberg, Manager of Walt's Health Foods.

Dimick says the City has plans to address the problem: "2025 we were actually looking to replace all of the lights that we have downtown, because they're around 3-4 years old which is the end of their usefulness."

And, to make sure they stay on...

"We're going to have to look at some plans for how to make them more vandal-proof," he says.

Dimick notes that it won't be cheap: about $100,000 to replace them entirely.

"Replacing the lights does come at a cost," he says. "But we do know this is an important public feature that people look forward to in the holiday season, and it really helps promote Downtown and all of our businesses."

Shuberg would like to see more decorations.

"It's good for the vibe, good for the energy — especially Downtown," he says. "People walking around at night…it just ads to the atmosphere and the culture of Downtown...it's nice, it's pretty, it's part of the holiday season."

