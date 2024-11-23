Who's setting up shop in Jackson's Hayes Building?

Most of the retail space planned for the Hayes Building is already pre-leased, say developers.

Letters of intent have been signed with a new restaurant, bookshop-wine bar, and clothing boutique.

WATCH THE VIDEO for details of the meeting between developers and Jackson neighbors, and comments from a Jackson native who remembers his grandfather's stories about the fabled Hotel Hayes.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A night on the town in Jackson, might include some new options in the future. On Friday neighbors learned about the businesses signing up for the Hayes building project.

New opportunities for visitors and neighbors alike:

"We have a clothing boutique and we also have a bookstore-slash-wine bar. We also have the restaurant space and event space pre-leased with signed LOIs," says Lisa Wogan, Director of Community Impact at J Jeffers and Co.

Wogan is helping lead the reconstruction of Downtown Jackson's historic Hotel Hayes into a mix of residential, retail, and office space.

In addition to those projects, one ground floor retail unit and about 3000 square feet of second-story office space remain available.

Developers say work is set to begin this Spring.

"It's a very cool place, and I just want to see it renovated," says local entrepreneur and Jackson native Tom Rooney.

Rooney attended Friday's presentation, and has personally worked on maintaining the building as a contractor.

"I want to see it brought back to life. And we actually have this opportunity now."

Rooney says his grandfather used to deliver to the famous Drum Room. He remembers stories of the good times that were had here by Jackson neighbors...and hopes those stories can now continue well into the future.

"This is a rare thing. Most cities don't get this chance," notes Rooney. "This building could have got torn down, but now we have a whole new world for it."

BONUS VIDEO: JACKSON DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY DIRECTOR BETH KUYPER DISCUSSES GRANTS AVAILABLE TO BUSINESSES INTERESTED IN SETTING UP IN THE HAYES

Beth Kuyper on Downtown Jackson Grant Opportunities

