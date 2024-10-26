Who turned the lights out on Jackson's East Michigan Avenue?

Sarah Jean Heavey, who works at Andy's Pizza, says the nearby section of East Michigan Avenue has been unlit at night for weeks.

City Engineer Troy White says the streetlights were off temporarily while workers fixed a wiring issue, but are back on this week.

Video shows affected section of East Michigan Avenue, and Heavey describing the problem.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Jackson neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys. A neighbor working at a local business here on East Michigan Avenue emailed us with concerns about streetlights she says have been out for weeks now. We reached out to the City to ask about what was being done.

"There's no lights starting from pretty much the Commonwealth Building traveling all the way down to the Game On bar," says Sarah Jean Heavey, who works at Andy's Pizza. She says this section of East Michigan Avenue has been unlit at night for weeks. "So all these overhead streetlights were out, causing it to be very, very, very dark walking out to my car."

As days grow shorter, both she and Owner Nan Todoroff tell me they're worried about safety.

I spoke with City Engineer Troy White. He told me the streetlights were turned off for a few weeks because a wire that had been rubbed bare by a tree limb needed to be fixed. White assured me the city is addressing the issue — and getting the lights back on.

UPDATE: I drove East Michigan Avenue Friday after sunset. Only about every other streetlight was on from Horton Street to Page.

Heavey says this isn't the first time it's happened — and hopes these same city leaders hear her concerns: "It has been an ongoing issue with the City for the past two or three years."

