Who let the dogs out? Jackson County Sheriff's Office to move forward with new K-9 program

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff received a $25,000 donation from American 1 Credit Union Wednesday, according to a press statement. The donation will be used to help establish a K-9 unit within the sheriff's department.

The cost of purchasing a K-9, training and program equipment adds up quickly, so the board-approved donation is a step in the right direction of establishing the program.

American 1 Credit Union and the department have been working together for several months after developing a Fraud Fighter program, a monthly meeting between detectives and bank investigators to discuss ongoing investigations to keep fraudulent activity out of the Jackson community.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, "When we have had a missing vulnerable person, such as a young child or a dementia patient, the quick use of a K-9 to track the individual is critical to a successful outcome."

In the past, the sheriff's office has had to request help from outside agencies when it comes to utilizing a K-9.

The next step in the process is to select a deputy as the K-9 handler. Once a handler is selected, a K-9 will be selected from a pre-selected group of training facilities. Once the handler undergoes the proper training and certifications, the K-9 will be put into use.

