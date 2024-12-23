Who is helping Jackson's unhoused stay warm this winter?

Winter in Jackson is a difficult time to be without a home.

Jackson Interfaith Shelter, the Jackson District Library, Jackson Area Transportation Authority, Residents in Action, and others are working to make sure no one without a place to go is left out in the cold.

WATCH THE VIDEO for some examples of efforts to help everyone stay warm this winter.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When you have no place to call home, the winter…and especially the holidays…can hit hard.

I made the rounds to find out who is offering a warm place for our unhoused.

The wishing tree at Jackson Interfaith Shelter — a reminder of those in need this holiday season.

"This is our wishing tree," says Atalie Schwartz, Director of Services at Jackson Interfaith Shelter. "Our clients have an opportunity to fill out an ornament with something that they're wishing for for Christmas"

The Shelter is nearly full these days, providing a warm room and bed to 70-some unhoused individuals.

In addition, it serves as a warming center from 11 pm to 6 am when temperatures drop below "REAL FEEL" ten degrees.

"Anyone can come in to be warm for those seven hours," says Schwartz

During the daytime, the Jackson District Library's Downtown Carnegie Branch welcomes anyone who needs to warm up.

"The Jackson District Library Carnegie Branch is a warming center — has been for as long as I've been here — twelve years — and we are open seven days a week," says Calvin Battles, Carnegie Library Coordinator.

…and the Jackson Area Transportation Authority can bring you here or to one of our neighborhood's other warming centers for free.

"If individuals need to warm up this winter, they can take JATA buses to the Jackson District Library, the King Center, the Department on Aging, as well as the Interfaith Shelter, and they can take those buses for free. All they need to do is get onto the bus and let the bus drive know where they are going for the warming center," says Hunter Causie, JATA's Community and Government Relations Manager.

I stopped by Wilson Academy, where last winter Residents in Action provided shelter to those in need. CEO Tashia Carter says currently only the Annex is operating, providing 32 beds. Carter says pallet houses acquired last year won't be put up until January, when state funding is expected.

IF YOU WANT TO HELP

For anyone interested in helping, the Jackson Interfaith Shelter says warm winter gloves and twin-sized blankets for those in need are always useful.

Residents in Action says it could use anything from cleaning products to personal care and toiletry items to food, clothing, and office supplies.

