Where to turn in Jackson when you're above the poverty line, but still struggling

JACKSON, Mich — Just because you're above the poverty line doesn't mean your head's above water. A United Way study shows a strikingly common situation here in Jackson: not able to afford the basics, but not qualifying for government assistance. I wanted to find out what can be done to help.

It's called "ALICE" — "asset limited, income constrained, and employed".

Ebone Young, Associate Director of Community Impact at United Way here in Jackson says: "They are struggling to make ends meet and for those basics."

The ALICE income benchmark for one adult and one school-aged child in Michigan is about $41,500 per year.

And here in the city of Jackson, United Way officials say 64% of households fall below that threshold — more than 20-points more than the national average.

"ALICE really can be anyone," says Young. "It could be your friend, your neighbor, your coworker. It's really not just a city problem or a rural problem."

Even so, Young says ALICE tends to disproportionately affect single woman-led and minority households. And some don't qualify for government assistance because they are above the poverty line threshold.

So what can you do if you're "ALICE"?

"211 is always a resource that people can call," says Young. 211 provides information about food, shelter, health services, work support, assistance for specific populations, and family support programs.

"We also have some internal programs that provide support, as well," she says. "Our Program Assistance Center provides utility assistance and we also have our Job Star program, which is supporting employers so that they can better support their employees."

Here are some programs designed to help ALICE individuals:

State Emergency Relief

Michigan Energy Assistance Program

Home Heating Credit

United Way Energy Help

For more information and other programs and resources, contact United Way.

