JACKSON, Mich — We've all heard by now about the importance of preventive health care. But where do you go if you're not sure you can afford it?



Center for Family Health and St. Luke's Clinic are two health care providers dedicated to helping Jackson's "medically underserved".

Center for Family Health leaders say they will work with anyone who wants or needs care, using various resources at their disposal to provid low-cost health care.

The Center says anyone can come, whether from Jackson or elsewhere.

Where to go for low-cost health care in Jackson

"Our main reason to exist is to help people who find it hard to get health care," says Dr. Rose Johnson, Chief Medical Officer at the Center for Family Health in Jackson.

"We will do everything we possibly can to help with insurance, with decreasing co-pays — we have things set up in place so that we can help anybody who comes in the door," says Johnson.

In addition to scheduled care, the Center operates a pharmacy and walk-in clinic.

"Our walk-in is open to everyone in the community," says Sara Benedetto, the Center's Chief Operating Officer. "You don't have to be a patient of our health center to use our walk-in."

So, even if you're not sure about your ability to pay, Dr. Johnson says you should "come in, we'll do the best we can; we'll take care of them, we'll order tests, we'll do what's necessary, and we'll help take care of their medical needs….We want to make sure that people are able to take care of things before it happens, and that way they continue to be functioning and live the best quality of life."

Another low-cost option in Jackson is St. Luke's Clinic on Seymour Avenue.

