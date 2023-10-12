Where to find the best fall color in Jackson County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's just about peak time for fall color in mid Michigan. Here are some of the best spots on Jackson County that you can take in some beautiful autumnal views.

Get on your bike and pedal over to Falling Waters Trail for a paved path that rides straight through warm-toned trees, all the way to Lime Lake.

If you're looking for a less-leisurely bike ride, take your mountain bike to the hilly trails at Waterloo State Recreation Area.

MacCready reserve is a local favorite for walking dogs, getting some exercise, and at this time of year, taking in the fall color.

The Dahlem Center isn't only a hot spot for wildlife, but the perfect place to take a seat and take in the red, orange, and yellow tones that fill the sky.

Sparks Park at Cascades, of course, is a great, centrally-located Jackson favorite, perfect for a fall picnic or scenic walk.

