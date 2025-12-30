Golf simulators are bringing golfers together in our Jackson neighborhood during the cold winter months.

Golfers say the technology is getting quite good...and enjoyable.

Both Ella Sharp Park Golf Course and Calderone Golf Club now host golf simulator leagues.

Other simulators in Jackson County include Apex Sports & Entertainment (Blackman Township), The Back Nine Golf (opening soon in Jackson), and Axis Golf (Brooklyn).

Golfers in Jackson aren't letting a little snow keep them off the links...in a manner of speaking.

Where Jackson golfers go when our courses are covered in snow

Here at Calderone Golf Club, behind this little door, lies a whole world of indoor winter golf.

"This is a big deal now and it's very popular — technology is much better than it used to be," says golfer Jim Nelson.

Just because it's snowing outside, doesn't mean there's no place for golfers in my neighborhood to get in a round.

"Here at Sharp Park, we have a league that has 80 teams, and so far right around 40 rounds so far [have been] played," says Eric Terrian, Superintendent of Ella Sharp Park.

"This is just the most fun. It's like we're on the course," says Napoleon neighbor Gary Osborn. His friend Larry Donner says he likes "the idea we can play courses all over the world." It's just fun, fun, fun, fun," says Osborn.

Calderone General Manager Brian Roberts says the original idea of adding a golf simulator was more sales-oriented: "This past summer, we added the golf simulator so people can get fitted for clubs and keep getting lessons all year round."

But now, Calderone also hosts a league, and golfers like Jim Nelson and his friends say they're loving it.

"First time I've been involved in the league out here. Brian and I have worked together before. Dennis and I have been longtime friends...it's been a lot of fun so far," says Nelson.

"A lot about golfing is more about getting together with your group of friends, and it's as much about the camaraderie and getting together and chat," says Roberts. "They come out and play in their simulator....They might see their golfing buddies two or three times a week, and they just didn't see them before."

"Dennis — probably 40 years, Brian — 20 at least. So yeah, we played some golf together," says Nelson.

And Nelson agrees: it beats waiting for the snow to melt. "Yes, that's the Michigan thing you've got to do is wait around for the snow to melt."

Back at Sharp Park, Osborn and Donner say the simulator brings them together over the winter months, as well.

"We come here once a week and it's, it's fantastic," says Osborn.

And it keeps them from falling out of practice.

"Keeps us swinging, keeps us a little bit limber, so when we go out there in the spring we're not totally trashed," says Donner.

So how similar is it to real golf?

"It's as accurate as I think you can be. It does give you the the golf-esque experience," says Nelson.

But everyone agreed: if you get mad, just don't throw your club at the screen.

