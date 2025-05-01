Where do Jackson neighbors go for a quick meal that's easy on the budget?

Video shows neighbors answering where they like to grab a quick, budget-friendly meal.

Neighbors in Jackson say they love local options for something quick and convenient.

On a road trip, after practice, those golden arches are always waiting, but are consumers still "Lovin' it"? According to CNN, McDonald's just experienced the biggest drop in sales since the height of the COVID pandemic, more than 3.5%.

So...are neighbors still looking for that budget-friendly bite?

James Tarpley says, "I think my favorite place would be Andy's. Andy's Pizza on the west side." He and his girlfriend, Angie Chirhart, just left there from lunch. Chirhart says, "The coneys there, which I guess is a staple." Tarpley agrees that coneys from Andy's are a great, quick, budget-friendly option, "Quick and good."

Andy's Pizza (1208 Ganson St)

Barb Peters answers, "Occasionally McDonald's, but not so much. We're going towards Arby's." Though the convenience of a chain is tempting, Jackson neighbors are loving local. On her way into Walt's, JoAnn Corts explains, "Definitely their popcorn, all the way, love their popcorn. It's the perfect lunch for me, so I can go and eat dinner with my mom as soon as I get out of work."

Walt's Health Foods (102 W Michigan Ave)

Neighbors also say increased food prices have impacted their budgets for eating out. "It's been really high," says Corts. "You've just got to start cutting down." Marvin Peters agrees that his budget has been adjusted. "I'd say about 10, 20% higher than what it used to be. We enjoy it down here, even though you're paying a little more, the food has been excellent. We just went to The Dirty Bird, really good." To the Peters, those local options are worth it. "Sometimes quality over quantity, for us, is better," says Peters.

The Dirty Bird (140 W Michigan Ave)

