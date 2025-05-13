JACKSON, Mich — Jackson manufacturers say finding workers is a challenge — and once you've found them, keeping them interested is the next one.



Jackson Area Manufacturers Association has training programs, but says there's still a shortage.

Jeff Drushal, owner of Drushal Fabricating, says he struggles to find and retain interested workers.

Where are Jackson's workers?

"There's a tremendous shortage of employees with skills, with knowledge," says Jeff Drushal, owner of Drushal Fabricating. He says not only is there a shortage of workers with skills in the trades — it can be difficult to keep them interested.

Drushal says he trained a worker for about a year, sent him to welding classes…

"…and then one day he just decided he wants to be an influencer instead of a fabricator."

Larissa Taylor went the opposite direction, turning toward fabricating. She was inspired by her uncle, who she says always kept learning and growing.

So Taylor gave up a career in the medical field to learn fabrication, which is using skills like welding to make a new product. She trained at Lansing Community College, started working somewhere else, then heard about Druschal's shop.

"My buddy Mike got hired in here, and he told me about it, and I applied and I got hired," says Taylor.

"We find them through word-of-mouth. We work really closely with the Career Center…" says Drushal.

President of the Jackson Area Manufacturers Association (JAMA) Olivia Steele talked with me about how her organization gets people ready for work.

"JAMA has apprenticeship programs, training programs," says Steele. "We're trying to train as many people as we can, but there's still a shortage."

For her part, Taylor seems to have found a line of work she enjoys.

"Everywhere I've gone so far, everyone's been super nice. Like no matter what welding job it is, I've never had any issues with people. Everyone's learned to help train you and teach you new stuff," says Taylor. "The people behind the scenes are really nice and just good people."

Advice to someone thinking about the trades?

Taylor says: "I would say just try it. Try something new and see if you like it. Don't go to your job and be miserable. Go to your job and be happy, 'cause it is possible."

Click HERE for JAMA resources on training for employment in one of the trades.

