What to expect from the $6 million renovation of the Michigan Theatre

JACKSON, Mich. — Open since 1930, the Michigan Theatre has never undergone any sort of major interior renovation. As the first air-conditioned building in Jackson, an extensive project is underway.

The Michigan Theatre has hosted live acts and films since opening its doors almost 100 years ago. As one of the most recognizable symbols of Jackson, there have been countless people that have entered through its antiqued doors. If you're from Jackson, young or old, you've spent some sort of time at the Michigan Theatre.

Exectuive Director Steve Tucker has seen those connections with thousands of people. Now, he's hoping to create those same memories for future generations.

Tucker is leading a major renovation. Work is being done from bottom to top. New carpeting, sound improvements, LED lighting, and, most importantly, an updated HVAC system.

"The new lighting will allow us to bring in all kinds of national acts, ballet...stage extension will allow for symphonies to come in and perform. We're excited," shared Tucker.

Scaffolding is currently up for repairs, while phase two of the restoration will begin in January. The total cost of the renovations is estimated at $6.2 million dollars, and the theatre is encouraging donations to make it happen.

"If we're able to do that," Tucker continued, "and further strengthen the bond between the young and the old...and serve the people of Jackson we do."

