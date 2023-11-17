Watch Now
What to expect for Jackson's Downtown Christmas Parade

Here's what you need to know before enjoying the "Christmas in July" themed Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Nov 16, 2023
    One of Jackson's favorite holiday traditions is coming back, but this year, with an interesting theme. Cozy up with a hot chocolate on the steps of your favorite downtown shop for the 'Christmas in July' themed Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade.

    The parade begins at 6pm on Friday, and the route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown, from Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Spectators can expect to enjoy floats, marching bands, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the finale.

    After the parade is over, you can catch Santa at Flagstar Bank on West Michigan Avenue.

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.

