What to expect for Jackson's Downtown Christmas Parade

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One of Jackson's favorite holiday traditions is coming back, but this year, with an interesting theme. Cozy up with a hot chocolate on the steps of your favorite downtown shop for the 'Christmas in July' themed Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade.

The parade begins at 6pm on Friday, and the route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown, from Blackstone Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Spectators can expect to enjoy floats, marching bands, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the finale.

After the parade is over, you can catch Santa at Flagstar Bank on West Michigan Avenue.

