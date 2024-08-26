What To Do When It's Too Hot at Home

Heat-related illnesses can sneak up on you.

Those with heart and respiratory issues — among those most at risk.

Jackson neighborhood cooling centers offer relief.

Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) buses will take you there no charge.

Video shows cooling centers and staff, JATA vehicles and spokesperson, County Commissioner...

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday in Jackson was a scorcher. And, with more days of extreme heat in the forecast, we want to be sure all our neighbors stay cool — not just for comfort, but for health and safety.

"You know, when it gets hotter out, you don't always realize that it might be that hot," says WellWise Services COO Kara Lorenz-Goings.

According to a study published in the American Medical Association's journal JAMA, the United States had a record number of heat-related deaths in 2023. Those with heart and respiratory issues — among those most at risk, says Lorenz-Goings.

Drawing your blinds, keeping air moving, cold showers, staying hydrated — all ways of beating the heat.

But sometimes, that's not enough.

"You know, it can get over 100 degrees easily in a house without air conditioning, or in an apartment, so the cooling center's a great relief," notes Jackson Area Transportation Authority Community Relations Manager Patrick O'Dowd.

Jackson neighborhood cooling centers include the JATA Transit Center, all of our District Library branches, Martin Luther King, Jr. Center…

"On hot blazing days, you know, you can't find some shade outside, we welcome the community to come on in," says the Center's Assistant Director Alphonso Boutire.

…Westwood Mall, and the Department on Aging/Senior Center on Lansing Avenue.

"Come right in the front door. There's always somebody here to greet us," says Laurie Mead, Enrichment Specialist with the Jackson County Department on Aging. "We always have coffee, water, tea, and activities going Monday through Friday."

"Our Parks Department has done a tremendous job, lot of other organizations do a real great job of making sure those that are in need of a place to cool have a place to go where they can cool," notes County Commissioner John Willis.

And the way to get there at no cost is JATA's "HOT TICKET".

"Any time there's a heat emergency, so that's 90 degrees or over, and that's with the 'real feel', or the actual temperature — 90 degrees or over — we're going to offer free bus rides to cooling centers in the town," says JATA's O'Dowd.

Just let your driver know you're going to a cooling center, and your ride is free. When you get there, ask for a "hot ticket" and use it the rest of the week.

