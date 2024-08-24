What Is This Thing at Jackson County Airport?

Jackson County Airport Manager outlines a plan for putting Jackson on the map with advanced drone developers.

The hope is to attract companies building the vertical take-off and landing aircraft of the future with the necessary infrastructure at the Airport.

This week's testing of a radar system that keeps drones away from other aircraft was another step forward.

Video shows radar testing, Jackson County Airport, Airport Manager Juan Zapata

BONUS VIDEO: Tim Skutt, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Anzen Unmanned, explains what it does.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you saw this device rotating on an old section of our County Airport tarmac — don't worry.

It's not inviting visitors from outer space or listening to your phone calls. It's just the latest part of Jackson Airport efforts to position itself as a leader in drone testing and infrastructure.

"In the next 5-10 years, Instead of having to drive to Detroit Metro, Lansing, or Kalamazoo, you can jump in an EVTOL ['Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing'] aircraft here, check your bags right here, and go to the next airport."

— A bold long-term vision of Airport Manager Juan Zapata and others here on the tarmac.

But getting there will take some work.

"We've been working for the last two years or so, trying to get an advanced air mobility section of the airport here in Jackson," says Zapata.

We've already told you Jackson sits at the center of one of the nation's largest drone test ranges.

County Officials hope to turn this and additional drone infrastructure into a selling point.

"The advanced air mobility section will allow us to have, initially, testing of the drones and the aircraft that are known as EVTOLs, which is 'electric verticle take-off and landing' aircraft," explains Zapata.

Grant applications have been sent out for $2 million in Airport upgrades — including charging infrastructure and systems like this one that keep drones out of the way of other aircraft.

Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration doesn't let drones fly beyond visual line of sight. But a system like this would allow an exception.

BONUS VIDEO: WATCH TIM SKUTT, CEO OF GRAND RAPIDS-BASED ANZEN UNMANNED, EXPLAIN WHAT IT DOES

Tim Skutt, CEO, Anzen Unmanned, at Jackson County Airport

So, first comes testing. Then…

"In the next 5-10 years," predicts Zapata, "you're going to have electric aircraft that will be transporting goods and people back and forth. So that's what we're looking for here in Jackson."

