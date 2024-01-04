What is "Dry January" and what are the benefits?

Dry January is a trend where people are opting to eliminate alcohol from their lives for 31 days.

Sandy Yeager, Owner of Zero Bar & Lounge, explains that it's important for non-drinkers to have "adult" alcohol-free options.

Rebecca Calkins, Community Project Coordinator of Drug Free Jackson, explains there are plenty of benefits to taking a break from alcohol.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Going alcohol-free during the month of January, or "Dry January" is a choice some people make to start the New Year. Sandy Yeager, Owner of Zero Bar & Lounge, a mobile alcohol-free bar, explains that there are plenty of reasons to pass on alcohol. Those being lower risk of diabetes, pregnancy, or simply being the designated driver.

"It's a personal choice, but that's why we had started the business, because we thought that people need to be able to make choices. To be inclusive, to be included, to be a part of the group, to participate and remember the next day."

The products they use in their cocktails contain zero alcohol, and low calorie counts. That way, you can still enjoy a margarita or mimosa without the effects of alcohol. There are plenty of reasons people choose to take breaks from alcohol. According to Rebecca Calkins, Community Project Coordinator of Drug Free Jackson, taking a break from alcohol can lead to weight loss and improve sleep, memory, and concentration. She shares that taking a break from alcohol can lead those who drink regularly to drink more responsibly in the future, by finding new and better ways to cope with stress in the meantime, as well as giving a deadline to re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol.

Sandy explains that her business presents options for those who do choose to eliminate alcohol. "There are a lot of people who don't drink, who can't drink, who don't want to drink, and to be offered something more 'adult' than a juice box, water, or soft drink, which often have a lot of calories... You don't have to do that. You can be present and have a good time."

Meaning that Dry January doesn't have to necessarily mean you're drying up the fun.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook