What if Jackson schools are targeted by immigration enforcement?

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Trustees debate a resolution that neighborhood schools should not help ICE enforce immigration law.

Superintendent Jeff Beal says law enforcement officials are already required to have a judicial warrant to enter JPS property.

Trustee Kesha Hamilton, who introduced the resolution, says concerned parents tell her they don't know what JPS policy is on this matter.

VIDEO SHOWS Trustees and Superintendent discussing the proposed resolution.

Could Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents target our Jackson neighborhood schools?

"Our immigrant community — they're concerned about ICE," says JPS Trustee Kesha Hamilton.

Would a resolution declaring schools will not assist them be appropriate? Here's what Jackson Public Schools are considering.

JPS Trustee Kesha Hamilton introducing a resolution at this week's School Board meeting that says Jackson Schools will not assist ICE unless "JPS is provided with a valid warrant".

JPS Trustee Derek Dobies says he applauds the intent:

"The intent to ensure that people in the community know that Jackson is a safe and welcoming school is good."

But Dobies also notes that policies like this requiring a warrant are already in place.

"No law enforcement agent is allowed access to our students without a judicial warrant," says Superintendent Jeff Beal, explaining current policy to the Board.

"My concern is that the community doesn't know that," says Hamilton. "If they're saying we don't know anything, we're concerned, we're stockpiling food and, you know, preparing for the worst, then I need to be hearing them. And so they're saying we don't know anything. So him [Beal] saying it's out there — if they don't know, that's not helpful."

Beal says ICE has not raided any schools, and he has no indication JPS is a target. But, says Beal, "I can't promise you that they won't, and I can't break the law if they do."

That last part reflecting concerns voiced at this week's meeting that the Board not be seen as encouraging staff to break the law.

