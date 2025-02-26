What do first-time home buyers need to know?

Video shows Nicole Johnson and Monica Mays, otherwise known as The Mortgage Chicks, at their event for first-time home buyers.

One Mid-Michigan neighbor, Taylor Isaac, shares that she's been hunting for her first home for several years.

WATCH: Johnson and Mays share their tips for those looking to start house hunting.

Buying a house can be scary, especially when it's your first time. It's a search that has taken time for Taylor Isaac. She says, "I've wanted a home as long as I can remember." Isaac is a first-time home buyer who's looking for the right place at the right price. "It can be intimidating. I think the only thing that's intimidating is, honestly, the last four years with the markets, the housing markets, and the high prices," explains Isaac.

Olivia Pageau First-time home buyer, Taylor Isaac, talks about her experience with Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau.



To help neighbors, like Isaac, loan officers Monica Mays and Nicole Johnson (The Mortgage Chicks), provided a listening ear at an event they held on Tuesday, for first-time home buyers. "(For) a first-time home buyer, it's very stressful. There's so many details, so many moving pieces," explains Mays.

As for common issues for those starting their house hunt for the first time, Mays and Johnson gave some insight. "We have a shortage, here in the Jackson area, at price points that, typically, your first-time home buyers are looking at," says Johnson. Which can make the search difficult, when navigating the ins and outs. "Just, people navigating their credit," says Mays. "I think that's one of the top things. You have all these apps out there that tell you what your credit is and what you can do to make it better, but there's a lot of tips and tricks we like to give."

The Mortgage Chicks shared a few of those tips and tricks. Number one: Start the pre-approval process early. "It doesn't matter if you're looking for a home, even later this year. You can never start the pre-approval process early enough, because you want to make sure you're in a good spot and you are ready to go," says Johnson.

Next, be ready for out-of-pocket fees, something Johnson says can be a surprise. "I think people aren't prepared for the out-of-pocket fees that come when you're purchasing a home. It doesn't matter what loan program you're in, there are always out-of-pocket fees, whether it's your earnest money, your home inspection money, or your appraisal money.

Tips for first-time home buyers, like Isaac, who are on the hunt for that perfect home. Isaac shares, "It can be discouraging, but if you want it, just don't give up and work hard to get it."

